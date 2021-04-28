LSU Presidential Search Committee Selects Three Candidates to be Invited for On-Campus Interviews

BATON ROUGE – Following two days of interviews, the LSU Presidential Search Committee has narrowed down the list of candidates for LSU president to be invited to campus for the next round of interviews:

Kelvin Droegemeier, Ph.D., Former Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) (2021) United States Federal Government



James (Jim) Henderson, D.M., System President and Chief Executive Officer University of Louisiana System



William (Bill) Tate IV, Ph.D., University of South Carolina Education Foundation Distinguished Professor and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs



These candidates will visit the university next week to meet with various groups and stakeholders, incuding faculty and staff, students, administrators from various LSU campuses, alumni and donors. More information on those meetings and how the public, LSU community and media can participate in these sessions will be provided in the near future.

The Office of the President provides overall leadership, vision and direction for all of the LSU campuses across Louisiana. As the chief executive and academic officer of both the LSU system and the LSU flagship campus in Baton Rouge, the LSU president provides strategic and collaborative leadership in developing and advancing aspirational goals and plans to achieve LSU’s mission of fostering first-class learning, the discovery of innovations and the development of Louisiana’s human capital by applying research and scholarship in advancing intellectual, personal, and professional growth.