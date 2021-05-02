LSU Presidential Search Interviews at LSUS and LSU Health Shreveport

Three candidates for LSU President have been invited for the final portion of interviews that will include a robust schedule of events, forums and sessions with the LSU Community. The following is the schedule of the LSUS and LSU Health portions of the search process:

James Henderson, D.M., System President and Chief Executive Officer University of Louisiana System

Sunday, May 2:

LSU Shreveport/LSU Health Shreveport Forum, 6:30-7 p.m., streamed on LSUS Facebook

Kelvin Droegemeier, Ph.D., Former Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) (2021) United States Federal Government

Monday, May 3:

LSU Shreveport/LSU Health Shreveport Forum, 6:30-7 p.m., streamed on LSUS Facebook

William Tate IV, Ph.D., University of South Carolina Education Foundation Distinguished Professor and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

Tuesday, May 4:

LSU Shreveport/LSU Health Shreveport Forum, 6:30-7 p.m., streamed on LSUS Facebook

For more information on the candidates and interviews, please visit the presidential search website. Surveys will be made available so that the LSU community can provide feedback on each candidate.