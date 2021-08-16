LSU Seeing Results from Entry Protocols

BATON ROUGE – As of Aug. 16, a total of 13,361 LSU students have already completed entry verification, with 11,256 – 84 percent – reporting that they were either partially or fully vaccinated.

Of students living on campus in LSU Residential Life facilities, 6,198 have already competed the entry protocols, and 4,690 – 76 percent – of those students have reported being partially or fully vaccinated.

Among the LSU Greek Community, a total of 2,680 Greek students have completed the entry verification process, with 2,408 – 90 percent – of those students having reported being partially or fully vaccinated. In addition, LSU’s fraternities and sororities have held a number of vaccine events, including one today from 4-8 p.m. at the Kappa Sigma Fraternity House, located at 15 Dalrymple Drive.

In order to comply with the COVID-19 fall 2021 entry protocols, all LSU students are providing one of the following items prior to arriving on campus for the fall semester:

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test result no more than five days prior to arrival on campus;

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination;

Proof of a positive COVID-19 test result no more than 90 days prior to arrival on campus.

According to the entry verification data, more than 50 LSU students tested positive prior to arriving on campus. These students are currently isolating at home. Based on published scientific data, the secondary cases per infectious individual is about 6.5 cases for the delta variant. Consequently, 325 potential secondary cases were avoided by isolating the 50 positive students before they came to campus.

For surveillance of the prevalence of COVID-19 at LSU, all students who have not received at least one dose of the vaccine will be required to test monthly. Each week, 25 percent of all unvaccinated students will be tested using a stratified approach to ensure each week’s sample is generalizable to the student population based on living arrangement (i.e., on-campus or off-campus) and other factors. Assignment to testing weeks will be random, and students will only be selected one week per month.

LSU is participating in the Shot for $100 program announced by the Governor’s Office. Students or any members of the community who would like to receive a vaccination, may visit one of the vaccination sites available on campus.