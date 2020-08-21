LSU Shreveport administration shares tips for students returning to campus next week

Shreveport, LA – Louisiana State University in Shreveport is taking the return to campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously.



Wellness checkpoints, masks and social distancing measures to be enforced



“We understand the challenges in having our students, faculty and staff return to campus,” stated Chancellor Larry Clark. “We want to do everything we can to mitigate any potential risks and downgrade any fears ahead of Monday.”



LSUS is asking that all persons coming to campus arrive a few minutes early to visit one of 5 wellness screening sites. Temperatures will be taken at these locations, and a sticker will be given to each person, verifying that they are fever-free and have no COVID-19 symptoms. Without a sticker, students will not be allowed in the classroom. Faculty and staff will have to wear these stickers on campus as well.



Masks will be mandatory in all indoor spaces on campus, including restrooms, hallways, stairwells, and classrooms.



Those who are unwell are urged to stay home. If a student has tested positive for COVID-19, they must inform the Dean of Students for contact tracing efforts of other students who have been in proximity.



Students must sit in their assigned seats and sanitize their workstations upon arrival. Sanitation supplies will be available at centralized locations.



Social distancing of 6 feet or more is encouraged, as is frequent handwashing and the use of hand sanitizer.



Additionally, throughout the week, LSUS has been sharing videos to its social media accounts highlighting these and other COVID-19 precautionary measures. Students and parents can find information about the LSUS Food Pantry, Counseling Services, Mask Wearing and the Top Five Ways to Keep Yourself Safe on Campus during COVID-19. Forthcoming videos will cover topics such as Navigating Wellness Checkpoints, Social Distancing, the Procedures for the Weight Room and How to Order Food at the Port and Stacks Smoothie Bar.



The university has created a full resource of information on its COVID-19 response at: http://www.lsus.edu/coronavirus-updates, including the full Roadmap to Reopening and how to report a case.



