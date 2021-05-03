LSU SHREVEPORT ALUMNI ASSOCIATION and OFFICE OF ALUMNI AFFAIRS HOSTING INAUGURAL REVVIN’ WITH REV CAR SHOW

Shreveport, LA – Louisiana State University Shreveport’s Alumni Association will host its inaugural Revvin’ with Rev car show, Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 10:00 am in the parking lot of the Pioneer Heritage Center on campus.

Sponsored by the LSUS Foundation and Nobody Customs, this event is free and open to the public. Awards will be given to the Top 10, Best in Show and Chancellor’s Choice.

Due to COVID regulations, all interested participants are asked to preregister their vehicles. No on-site registration will be allowed. The preregistration fee for cars is $20. All participating cars must be registered by close of business on May 6, 2021. Interested participants can register here.

Please note that COVID protocols for outdoor events will be in place. For more information, call 318-797-5190 or email alumni@lsus.edu.