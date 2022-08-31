LSU Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport Sign MOU for Guaranteed Interview Program

On Wednesday, August 31, Louisiana State University Health Shreveport School of Medicine and LSU Shreveport signed an MOU guaranteeing LSU Shreveport students receive an admissions interview with the LSUHS School of Medicine.

The Guaranteed Interview Program outlined in the MOU ensures LSUS students who meet specified criteria will be invited to interview with the Admissions Committee of the LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine. Requirements include a 3.5 GPA, a score of 504 on the MCAT, good disciplinary standing at LSUS and participation in events or projects hosted by the LSUS Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement.

“Our new MOU with the LSUHS School of Medicine creates an important new pathway opportunity for our best and brightest students in their pursuit of an advanced degree in medical science,” said LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark. “We expect that a great number of our LSUS students who will become medical doctors will choose to remain here in this region to provide greater health care across all communities. We look forward to even more collaborative initiatives with LSUHS that will benefit our students, faculty, research and/or our region.”

“We are pleased to enter into this MOU with our fellow LSU institution which produces so many outstanding students. With LSU Health Shreveport’s strong track record of graduates practicing in the community and throughout Louisiana, I am confident this collaboration will prove beneficial to LSUS students, LSU Health Shreveport, and the entire state of Louisiana,” stated David Lewis, MD, MBA, Dean of the LSUHS School of Medicine and Interim Chancellor.

“I am excited about today’s MOU which signifies our desire to attract more North Louisiana students to the LSUHS School of Medicine. For the high-achieving student who aspires to become a physician, we want to send a loud and clear message that we are interested in you and your success in applying to, matriculating, and earning your medical degree in Shreveport,” shared Wanda Thomas MD, Associate Dean for Admissions, LSUHS School of Medicine.

To qualify for the GI Program, a student must meet the following requirements:

• Be a US citizen or permanent resident in the US;

• Complete all LSU Health Shreveport SOM required coursework;

• Complete at least three LSU Health Shreveport SOM recommended courses;

• Achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average (GPA) (as shown on the LSU Shreveport transcript) in the BS or BA with no fewer than 30 LSUS hours; or a cumulative GPA in the Master’s program of 3.8 on no fewer than 24 hours;

• Complete all required coursework, with no science course grade lower than C; if a course is repeated, only the higher grade will be considered;

• Achieve a minimum of 504 on the Medical College Admissions Test (MCAT) with no section score (Chemical and Physical Foundations of Biological Systems, Critical Analysis and Reasoning Skills, Biological and Biochemical Foundations of Living Systems, Psychological, Social, and Biological Foundations of Behavior) lower than 123;

• Complete the LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine application process;

• Provide to LSU Health Shreveport a LSUS Health Science Advisory Committee (HSAC) Letter of Recommendation with designation of “Recommended” or “Strongly Recommended”;

• Release MCAT scores to LSUHS-SOM’s Admissions Office;

• Be a first-time applicant to the Guaranteed Interview Program;

• Remain in good disciplinary standing at LSUS;

• Participate in any of the following activities hosted by the Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement (DICE) of LSUS:

Attendance at two DICE campus events; Attendance at DICE-selected Common Read; or Participation in a Social Justice Project.