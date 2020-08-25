LSU Shreveport cancels all classes for Thursday August 27th

Due to the threat posed by Hurricane Laura, the LSUS campus will be closed on Thursday, August 27th, 2020. All campus offices and facilities will be closed, and all face-to-face classes, including hybrid classes, will be canceled. Classes that are being taught online for this semester will continue as scheduled.



The LSUS Administrative Team will continue to monitor weather conditions related to Hurricane Laura. A decision about campus operations on Friday will be announced on Thursday at approximately 2 p.m. Updates will be posted to lsus.edu, and LSUS’s official social media channels. The LSUS community should also check their LSUS email accounts for any messages and watch for any emergency messages the university may send via RAVE.



To receive RAVE alerts from the university, students will need to confirm that their current cell number is provided in MyLSUS and employees will need to do the same in Workday.



The drive-thru wellness stations will be closing at 4 pm on Wednesday, August 26th. Those coming to campus that evening can check in at the walk-up stations in the University Center and Noel Memorial Library. If normal operations resume on Friday, August 28th, students, faculty, and staff will need to check in at one of the walk-up stations in the University Center, Noel Memorial Library and immediately in front of the Business Education Building and Bronson Hall. Faculty and Staff may also check in at the wellness station in the Administration Building.



Please continue monitoring local media for weather updates.



