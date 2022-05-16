LSU SHREVEPORT HOSTING LAPIXEL ACADEMY

SHREVEPORT, LA — LSU Shreveport will host the sixth annual LaPIXEL Academy, a program that teaches high school students how to design and develop their own video games.

Since 2016, LSUS Digital Arts faculty members have offered this hands-on game design program for students between the ages of 13 and 17. During the four-week program, attendees will learn how to use Adobe Photoshop and Unity, as well as focus on skills needed for game design: creative problem solving, critical thinking, teamwork, and communication.

Allen Garcie, associate professor of Digital Arts at LSUS and director of LaPIXEL, looks forward to the upcoming academy. “The LaPIXEL Academy presents participants with the unique, hands-on opportunity to not only create their own video games but also to learn what it’s like to do this in an exciting, team-based environment,” he explains. “Most of all, this program is all about having fun and requires no prior experience. Our staff will be there to help every step of the way!”

LaPIXEL Academy will begin Monday, June 6. To register, students must apply at http://www.lapixelacademy.com/. Because LaPixel is sponsored by LaPREP, there is no cost to attend.

For questions or more information, please contact Allen Garcie at allen.garcie@lsus.edu.