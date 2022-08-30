LSU Shreveport Hosts 12th Annual Bullying Prevention and 17th Annual Suicide Prevention Conference of Northwest Louisiana

LSUS Continuing Education will host the 12th annual Bullying Prevention and 17th annual Suicide Prevention Conference on September 9, 2022. This in-person event will enable continual training for professionals in our community to earn three general and three ethics Continuing Education Units (CEUs).

“We always look forward to hosting conferences on our campus that have an impact for our community,” said Dr. Julie Lessiter, Ed.D., Vice Chancellor of Strategic Initiatives for LSU Shreveport. “These past few years have been particularly difficult; we need to ensure we’re supporting our children through these times and addressing these challenges. We’re happy to support the efforts of bullying and suicide prevention here at LSUS.”

The new school year provides an opportunity for professionals to make improvements to bullying and suicide prevention efforts. The conference will focus on the opportunities and solutions for Suicide Evaluation, Prevention, Intervention, Collaboration, and training on how to identify and respond to types of bullying. This information is vital for developing critical skills for anyone servicing bullying or suicide prevention and intervention services.

“For many years, LSUS has provided myriad opportunities for professionals to engage in quality professional development for reasonable costs,” said Dr. Barzanna White, Caddo Parish District School Psychologist and adjunct instructor of Psychology at LSU Shreveport. “This year’s well-known keynote speaker from Georgia, Dr. Larry Hilgert, has an extensive vita and presents nationally on a regular basis. He, along with others, will provide information on current topics related to suicide and bullying prevention and how the mental health landscape has changed since COVID.”

The 12th Annual Bullying Prevention and 17th Annual Suicide Prevention Conference will cover the latest trends in bullying and suicide prevention. For details on the agenda, and to register for the conference, visit the LSUS Continuing Education website at https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=441.