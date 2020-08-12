LSU Shreveport hosts virtual graduation

Shreveport, LA – Louisiana State University in Shreveport proudly held its first virtual graduation ceremony on Friday, August 7th.



The university partnered with Marching Order to create a special website specifically for graduation. The website included video addresses from Chancellor Larry Clark, Provost Helen Taylor, LSU System Interim President, Director of Alumni Affairs Laura Nugent and Keynote Speaker Jacqueline Woodson, Newberry Award winning author.



The site also featured a searchable index of customized slides for each graduate. Grads were allowed to provide a quote and photos for their slide ahead of the graduation. The slides can be downloaded and shared to social media from the webpage.



Grads, family, friends and community members are invited to view the ceremony as often as they would like at this link: https://virtualgrad.marchingorder.com/lsus/i.



“While we certainly wished we could have celebrated our graduates in the traditional fashion, we put our best effort into making this virtual graduation one that they would be proud to share with their family and friends,” said LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark. “We want everyone to be able to look back on this moment for years to come which is why we opted for this style of shareable virtual experience.”