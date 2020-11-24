LSU Shreveport Introduces New Disaster Preparedness Track to Master of Science in Nonprofit Administration Program

Shreveport, LA – The LSU Shreveport Master of Science in Nonprofit Administration program introduces the Disaster Preparedness track to address the nation-wide need for nonprofit aid in the aftermath of natural disasters. NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information reports that severe natural disasters are increasing in frequency, with 14 separate billion-dollar disasters in 2019 totaling over $45 billion in damages. The demand for nonprofit professionals with disaster planning, mitigation and recovery expertise is accelerating.

The MS Nonprofit Administration Disaster Preparedness track engages students in rigorous disaster preparedness coursework after completion of core program courses. Designed for the working nonprofit professional, the comprehensive graduate program can be completed 100% online in as little as 12 months. Rolling admissions, 7-week terms and affordable tuition make advancing career goals with a MS in Nonprofit Administration convenient. Through a relationship with the Nonprofit Leadership Alliance, LSU Shreveport MS Nonprofit Administration students are able to earn the Certified Nonprofit Professional credential alongside their LSU Shreveport degree.

Since 2001, the LSU Shreveport Institute for Nonprofit Administration and Research has offered nonprofit education and professional development programs to meet the needs of professionals in the nonprofit sector. Students may now pursue advanced studies through Leadership, Development, or Disaster Preparedness tracks to meet their career development goals. With over 350 graduates, the LSU Shreveport Master of Science in Nonprofit Administration program provides students with advanced knowledge of strategic nonprofit relations and the skills to be a strong leader in today’s nonprofit workforce.

For more information and to begin the application process, learners can view the Master of Science in Nonprofit Administration program website here.