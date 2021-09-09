LSU SHREVEPORT LPN PROGRAM JOINS COLLEGE OF EDUCATION AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT

The Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) program at LSUS has been part of the Continuing Education department since 2006 as a non-credited program. The university is proud to announce the program is now housed under the College of Education and Human Development to offer the community foundational opportunities in nursing.

“With my health science background, I am so excited about this move,” Dean of the College of Education and Human Development Dr. Dennis Wissing said. “We will have the opportunity to develop this program into an academic degree program while possibly expanding the number of graduates to meet the high demand for nurses. I look forward to working with other institutions to provide opportunities for our students to continue their nursing education with pursuit of an associate or bachelor degree along with becoming an RN.”

Dr. Wissing and Director of Nursing Monica Jones hope to cultivate a “career ladder” mentality by emphasizing how nursing provides lifelong employment. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for nurses is at an all-time high.

“We want the community to know that we are here,” Jones said. “Moving to the academic side offers more resources and credibility to our program. One of our main goals is to enhance and refine our program to provide aspiring nurses with a solid foundation to their careers.”

The university will announce further developments as the program evolves.