LSU SHREVEPORT/LSU HEALTH SHREVEPORT MASTER OF PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAM RANKED #1 IN LOUISIANA, #27 NATIONALLY AS MOST AFFORDABLE

Contributions by EduMed.org

The LSU Shreveport (LSUS)/LSU Health Shreveport (LSUHS) Master of Public Health (MPH) Program has been named first in Louisiana and 27th in the nation on EduMed.org’s 2021 Most Affordable Online MPH Program ranking. Just 8 percent of U.S. postsecondary institutions earned a ranking position.

The MPH program is a state-approved joint program between LSUS and LSUHS that is fully accredited by the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH).

“We are pleased to be recognized by EduMed.org for affordability,” LSUS/LSUHS Master of Public Health Assistant Director Jill Rush-Kolodzey, MD, DrPH, said. “I believe the strength of our program comes from the partnership between the faculty and staff at LSUS and LSUHS. Together, we provide a solid foundation for our students ensuring the highest quality public health education and training to achieve excellence in practice, research, and service through collaborations with organizational and community partners. We offer a 42-hour educational curriculum 100% online. Our program is further strengthened by student and faculty collaborations which help to shape the next generation of public health leaders and professionals.”

EduMed.org researched and analyzed more than 7,700 accredited schools using data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and from the schools themselves. The website’s data science team then applied a proprietary algorithm to rank all qualifying schools for each healthcare discipline. Primary data points include:

Number of online programs in subject area

Online program tuition and fees

Access to academic counseling

Access to career placement services

Number of online students

Percentage of students with institutional aid

To be eligible, a school must hold active regional accreditation and have at least one partially online program in the ranking subject.

“The leadership of LSU Health Shreveport is deeply gratified by the meaningful partnership with LSUS which has created and implemented a distinctive and affordable MPH degree. This skills and experiential based degree facilitate the opportunity for those with a commitment to help people live healthier lives accomplish their goal. The MPH program fully embodies our mission to teach, heal, and discover,” stated Lisa S. Babin, Executive Director of Communications & Public Affairs, LSU Health Shreveport.

For more information about the LSUS/LSUHS MPH Program, contact Dr. Jill Rush-Kolodzey at jill.rush-kolodzey@lsus.edu.