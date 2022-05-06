LSU SHREVEPORT NAMES NEW DIRECTOR OF ALUMNI DEVELOPMENT

SHREVEPORT, LA – Jazmin Jernigan, MBA, was recently selected as the new Director of Alumni Development at LSU Shreveport.

Along with over a decade of nonprofit board service and community volunteerism, Jernigan brings her knowledge of marketing and public relations to the Alumni office. She earned two degrees from LSU Shreveport: a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Art with a concentration in Graphic Design and a Master’s degree in Business Administration with a focus in Marketing. She also served on the LSUS Alumni Board of Directors, most recently as the vice president.

As an alumna herself, Jernigan looks forward to serving the Shreveport community within her new role. “I’m so excited to start a new journey in a place that already feels like home,” she says. “The last few years have been full of growth—both professional and personal. I can’t wait to translate those hard-won lessons into meaningful impact.”