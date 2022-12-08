LSU Shreveport Names New Director of Media and Public Relations

LSU Shreveport has named Erin Smith as the Director of Media and Public Relations. Smith served as Interim Director beginning in July of 2022 until she accepted the position of Director.

Smith earned her bachelor’s degree in General Studies with a concentration in Public Relations, Advertising, and Applied Communication from LSU Shreveport in 2008. Since then, she has worked with businesses and organizations local to the Shreveport-Bossier area, including the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, to enhance their marketing and media outreaches.

Smith joined the LSUS Media and PR Department in April of 2021 as the Director of Digital Media and Website Management. While managing the digital platforms and external relations, she also redesigned and launched the new LSU Shreveport website with updates that streamlined and optimized the site.

An alumna of LSU Shreveport, Smith shared what she looks forward to accomplishing through the Media and Public Relations Department: “I am excited to use the skills I gained while I was a student here to enhance the university’s position within our community and to make a positive impact on current and future students. I fully believe that LSUS is in a season of growth, and I look forward to being a part of that upward trajectory.”

Larry Clark, Chancellor of LSU Shreveport, shared what he anticipates from Smith as she begins her new role: “Erin Smith, an LSUS alumna and a well-recognized media and public relations professional within Shreveport-Bossier, brings a strong understanding and perspective of both LSU Shreveport and the region to her new role as Director of Media and Public Relations. Combined with her inherent curiosity, integrity, and respect of all people, she will help us to effectively tell our stories, inform the public, and respond to stakeholders.”