LSU Shreveport offers free online classes to help community

Shreveport, LA- LSUS Continuing Education is offering a full slate of complementary programs for adults seeking to expand their knowledge-base and add to their professional development while social distancing measures are in effect. The online courses are free to the community, and cover a wide range of topics, including Creating Web Pages, 12 Steps to a successful Job Search, Keys to Effective Communication, Fundamentals of Supervision and Management, and Managing Customer Service.



Social distancing has impacted many individuals socially and professionally, and the Continuing Education team, like many educational institutions nationwide, had to alter or cancel many of its classes this spring. The team felt that offering free courses online was a good way to help people through this difficult time.



“The growth and success of students who take LSUS Continuing Education courses has always been vitally important to us,” said Tulin Melancon, Director of Conferences & Institutes in the Division of Continuing Education. “We know that this is a challenging time for everyone, so offering these classes for free was a way for us to give back to our community, and allow people who are currently at home to develop themselves further for when our economy fully reopens.”



The Continuing Education team started offering free courses at the beginning of May, and they have already had over 600 people sign up for the classes. “The response has been tremendous,” said Brent Wallace, Executive Director of Continuing Education and Public Service. “Even though the state is re-opening, there are still many people who are working from home, or who have been furloughed or lost their jobs altogether. We hope that these courses offer folks the tools to help them get back on track, or continue on a positive trend in their current careers and lives.”



Here is a list of the free classes available:



Creating Web Pages will teach students about the capabilities of the World Wide Web and the fundamentals of web design. This course also covers critical and timely information on securing the best possible location in search engine listings, and powerful no-cost or low-cost web marketing strategies. Students may sign up at: https://www.ed2go.com/lsus/online-courses/creating-web-pages-self-paced-free



Personal Finance will prepare students for a lifetime of worthwhile personal financial planning. They will learn to create and use a budget, borrow and invest wisely, make intelligent decisions about insurance, and plan for their financial future. Students may sign up at: https://www.ed2go.com/lsus/online-courses/personal-finance-self-paced-free



Individual Excellence will teach career-enhancing skills in a single course that covers twelve popular one-day seminar topics, including goal setting, time management, and personal organization. Students will learn how to improve their creative abilities, gain confidence with financial matters, and learn how to minimize conflict in their lives. Students may sign up at: https://www.ed2go.com/lsus/online-courses/individual-excellence-self-paced-free



Marketing Your Business on the Internet is a hands-on course that will teach students how to establish an Internet presence and build a brand identity. They will learn to incorporate SEO, advertising, email, social media, and more to develop an effective Internet marketing plan for their business. Students may sign up at: https://www.ed2go.com/lsus/online-courses/marketing-your-business-on-the-internet-self-paced-free



12 Steps to a Successful Job Search will teach students how to identify the job that is best for their needs. They will then be given complete step-by-step instructions on how to most effectively apply for that job, regardless of their level of expertise or state of the economy. Students may sign up at: https://www.ed2go.com/lsus/online-courses/twelve-steps-to-successful-job-search-self-paced-free



Keys to Effective Communications provides a step-by-step process on how to become a great conversationalist in order to make great first impressions, get along with others, and create better personal and professional relationships. Students may sign up at: https://www.ed2go.com/lsus/online-courses/keys-effective-communication-self-paced-free



Creating WordPress Websites provides hands-on experience creating web pages and posts, adding images and videos, changing a site’s look and feel, and working with user-friendly features. Students may sign up at: https://www.ed2go.com/lsus/online-courses/creating-wordpress-websites-self-paced-free



Fundamentals of Supervision and Management will provide skills in managing time, delegating responsibility, motivating employees, solving problems and resolving conflicts so students can learn to manage more effectively. Students may sign up at: https://www.ed2go.com/lsus/online-courses/fundamentals-supervision-management-self-paced-free



Managing Customer Service helps students discover methods to bring out their best when it comes to dealing with customers. Students may sign up at: https://www.ed2go.com/lsus/online-courses/managing-customer-service-self-paced-free



Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring will show students cost-effective marketing strategies with hands-on activities and real-world examples. Students may sign up at: https://www.ed2go.com/lsus/online-courses/small-business-marketing-strategies-shoestring-self-paced-free



The Excel courses will teach students how to work with functions, work with lists, analyze data, visualize data with charts, and use Pivot Tables and Pivot Charts. Students may sign up at https://canvas.instructure.com/register and enter one of the three following codes:



(Level I) 6A8PBR, (Level II) ACJXD8, (Level III) RCEYN9.



LSUS Continuing Education provides quality-learning experiences with professional instructors offering a flexible course schedule on campus and at other locations throughout the regional community for a multi-faceted and diverse population based on their educational needs. For more information and a full list of courses, please visit www.ce.lsus.edu or by contacting Cheryl Irvin at 318.798.4177.



