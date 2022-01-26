LSU Shreveport Offers In-Demand CompTIA Certification Programs for Spring 2022

LSUS Continuing Education is offering CompTIA ITF+ and CompTIA Sec+ certifications to meet the growing demand for IT jobs. Unlike traditional online courses, the CompTIA certification courses will feature the ability for students to schedule time with Knowledge Navigators who will provide support and guidance.

“We live in an ever-increasing digital world where certifications are growing in prevalence to show specific skill attainment,” said Dr. Julie Lessiter, Ed.D., Vice Chancellor of Strategic Initiatives for LSU Shreveport. “It is important for LSUS, an institution of higher education that prepares students to be successful in career and life in the Digital Economy, to be able to offer such types of certifications to people in this region to enable them to be competitive and productive members of the workforce.”

CompTIA offers industry-standard training, certification, and continuing education products to improve students’ skillset and help them achieve their goals. Scott Isaacs, Director of the LSUS Cyber Collaboratory, has used multiple CompTIA training and certifications throughout his career. In addition to his role as Director of the Cyber Collaboratory, Issacs is a Subject Matter Expert (SME) for CompTIA A+ certification training materials.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with the LSUS Continuing Education department to offer these new CompTIA training programs to LSUS students, industry partners, and anyone in the community looking to improve their technology workforce knowledge,” said Isaacs.

CompTIA IT Fundamentals (ITF+) Certification Program. CompTIA ITF+ is an introduction to basic IT knowledge and skills. This 100% online course prepares you to sit for the CompTIA ITF+ test. CompTIA ITF+ is a globally recognized certification that covers all areas of IT foundations for technical and non-technical professionals. Start Date: February 2nd. Registration cost of $1285.00 includes one exam voucher. Students may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=136

CompTIA Security+ (Sec+) Certification Program. CompTIA Sec+ is a global certification that validates the baseline skills necessary to perform core security functions and pursue an IT security career. This 100% online course prepares you to take the CompTIA Sec+ test. It covers the essential principles for network security and risk management. Start date: February 2nd. Registration cost of $1500 includes one exam voucher. Students may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=137

LSUS Continuing Education provides quality-learning experiences with professional instructors offering a flexible course schedule on campus and at other locations throughout the regional community for a multi-faceted and diverse population based on their educational needs. For more information and a full list of courses, please visit www.lsus.edu/ce or call 318.798.4177.