LSU Shreveport Offers In-Demand Medical Programs for Fall 2021

Healthcare professionals are needed more than ever. LSUS Continuing Education offers four in-person medical programs that align with the LA Workforce Commission’s Five-Star jobs that can help start a new career and be job-ready within months.

“The growth and success of the students who take LSUS Continuing Education courses have always been vitally important to us,” said Tulin Melancon, Director of Conferences & Institutes

in the Division of Continuing Education. “We know that this is a challenging time for everyone, so offering continuing education classes allow people who are currently at home to develop themselves further, especially in in-demand occupations.”

Clinical Medical Assistant Program – with Clinical Externship This program will train students to assist physicians by performing functions related to the clinical responsibilities of a medical office. Instruction includes: 140 hours of classroom lecture, hands-on labs, and a clinical externship opportunity at a local healthcare provider. Start Date: Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Price: Register by Wednesday, September 29, 2021 to get the early bird fee of $2,799.00. After that date, the cost will be $2,899.00. Students may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=6818

Phlebotomy Technician This 90-hour Phlebotomy Technician Program prepares professionals to collect blood specimens from the client’s laboratory analysis. Students will become familiar with all aspects related to blood collection and develop comprehensive skills to perform venipunctures completely and safely. Start Date: Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Price: Register by Wednesday, September 29, 2021 to get the early bird fee of $1,799.00. After that date, the cost will be $1,899.00. Students may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=6819

EKG Technician This comprehensive 50-hour EKG Technician Certification Program prepares students to function as EKG Technicians and to take the ASPT – Electrocardiograph (EKG) Technician exam and other National Certification Exams. Start Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Register by Wednesday, October 6 to get the early bird fee of $1,299.00. After that date, the cost will be $1,399.00. Students may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=6821

Pharmacy Technician This comprehensive 50-hour program will prepare students to work as a pharmacy technician in a retail or other pharmacy setting and to take the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board’s PTCB exam. Start Date: Monday, October 18, 2021. Time: 6:00 p.m.- 9:30 p.m. Register by Tuesday, October 12, 2021 to get the early bird fee of $1,299.00. After that date, the cost will be $1,399.00. Students may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=6820