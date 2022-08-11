LSU Shreveport Offers In-Demand Medical Programs for Fall 2022

SHREVEPORT, LA- Medical professionals are needed more than ever. This fall, LSUS Continuing Education will offer five in-person medical programs that align with the LA Workforce Commission’s Five-Star jobs and can help start a successful medical career and be job-ready within months. Each of these in-person medical programs is designed to prepare learners to take national certification exams. Earning certifications is a direct route to launching a career in fast-growing positions that don’t require a degree.



“As we’ve seen over the past few years, our medical support staff are fundamental to our society,” said Dr. Julie Lessiter, Ed.D., Vice Chancellor of Strategic Initiatives for LSU Shreveport. “We’re offering several entry-level options for people to enter these careers at an affordable rate. The job market for these positions is at an all-time high and we’re here to help launch people into these careers.”



The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that employment in entry-level healthcare occupations will grow 16 percent by 2030, adding more jobs than any other occupational sector. The workforce demand is due to new technologies and an aging population that require increased healthcare services.



LSUS Continuing Education’s medical training programs enable learners to access affordable, job-aligned training to help quickly launch their rewarding careers. Four of the five in-person medical programs offered this fall are approved by HiRE for WIOA funding. For online medical program learning options, visit LSUS Continuing Education’s Health and Fitness page.



Medical Billing and Coding. This combined 100-hour medical billing and coding course offers the skills needed to solve insurance billing problems, how to manually file claims (using the CPT and ICD-10 manual), complete common insurance forms, trace delinquent claims, appeal denied claims and use generic forms to streamline billing procedures. The course covers the following areas: CPT (Introduction, Guidelines, Evaluation and Management), specialty fields (such as surgery, radiology, and laboratory), ICD-10 (Introduction and Guidelines) and basic claims processes for medical insurance and third-party reimbursements. Students will learn how to find services and codes using appropriate manuals, CPT, ICD-10 and HCPCS. Note: After obtaining the practical work experience (6 months to 2 years), students who complete this course would be qualified to sit for the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC) – Certified Professional Coder Exam (CPC or CPC-H Apprentice); the American Health Information Association (AHIMA) Certified Coding Associate (CCA) exam; and/or other National Certification Exams. This course includes textbooks. This course has been approved in HiRE for WIOA Funding. The National examination fee is $99.00 and is not included in the cost of the course price. More information will be given to you in the class. Start Date Monday, September 26th. Time: 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm. Price: Register by 9/20 to get the early bird fee of $1899.00. After that date, the cost will be $1999.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=310



Clinical Medical Assistant. This program will train students to assist physicians by performing functions related to the clinical responsibilities of a medical office. Instruction includes, among other things: preparing patients for examination and treatment, routine laboratory procedures, diagnostic testing, technical aspects of phlebotomy and the cardiac life cycle. Students will review important topics, including phlebotomy, pharmacology, the proper use and administration of medications, taking and documenting vital signs, cardiology (including proper lead placements), professional workplace behavior, ethics and the legal aspects of healthcare. This program includes: 140 hours of classroom lecture, hands-on labs, and a clinical externship opportunity at a local healthcare provider. To be eligible for the clinical rotation, students must successfully complete the 140-hour program, submit to a thorough background check, drug screening, and meet other requirements. Note: Upon successful completion of this program, students would be eligible to sit for the National Health career Association (NHA) Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) national examination. course includes textbooks. This course has been approved in HiRE for WIOA Funding. Start Date: Saturday, October 4th. Time: 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm. Price: Register by 9/28 to get the early bird fee of $2799.00. After that date, the cost will be $2899.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=322



Phlebotomy Technician. This 90-hour Phlebotomy Technician Program prepares professionals to collect blood specimens from the client’s laboratory analysis. Learners will become familiar with all aspects related to blood collection and develop comprehensive skills to perform venipunctures completely and safely. Classroom and lab work includes terminology, anatomy and physiology; blood collection procedures; specimen hands-on practice; and training in skills and techniques to perform puncture methods. This course has been approved in HiRE for WIOA Funding. The National examination fee is $99.00 and is not included in the cost of the course price. More information will be given to you in the class. This course includes textbooks. Start Date: Tuesday, October 4th. Time: 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm. Price: Register by 9/28 to get the early bird fee of $1799.00. After that date, the cost will be $1899.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=323



EKG Technician. This comprehensive 50-hour EKG Technician Certification Program prepares students to function as EKG Technicians and to take the ASPT – Electrocardiograph (EKG) Technician exam and other National Certification Exams. This course will include important practice and background information on anatomy and physiology of the heart, medical disease processes, medical terminology, medical ethics, legal aspects of patient contact, electrocardiography, and stress testing. Additionally, students will practice with EKG equipment and perform hands on labs, including introduction to the function and proper use of the EKG machine, the normal anatomy of the chest wall for proper lead placement, 12-lead placement and other clinical practices. This course includes textbooks. The National examination fee is $99.00 and is not included in the cost of the course price. More information will be given to you in the class. This course has been approved in HiRE for WIOA funding. Start Date: Tuesday, October 11th. Time: 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm. Register by 10/5 to get the early bird fee of $1299.00. After that date, the cost will be $1399.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=324



Pharmacy Technician. This comprehensive 50-hour program will prepare students to work as a pharmacy technician in a retail or other pharmacy setting and to take the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board’s PTCB exam. Course content includes pharmacy medical terminology, the history of pharmacy, the pharmacy practice in multiple environments, pharmacy calculations and measurements, reading and interpreting prescriptions and defining drugs by generic and brand names. Through classroom lecture and hands-on labs, students will review dosage calculations, drug classifications, the “top 200 drugs”, I.V. flow rates, sterile compounding, dose conversions, aseptic technique, the handling of sterile products, total parenteral nutrition (TPN), dispensing of prescriptions, inventory control, and billing and reimbursement. This course includes textbooks. The National examination fee is $99.00 and is not included in the cost of the course price. More information will be given to you in the class. Start Date: Monday, October 17th. Time: 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm. Register by 10/11 to get the early bird fee of $1299.00. After that date, the cost will be $1399.00. Students may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=325



LSUS Continuing Education provides quality-learning experiences with professional instructors offering a flexible course schedule on campus and at other locations throughout the regional community for a multi-faceted and diverse population based on their educational needs. For more information and a full list of courses, please visit www.lsus.edu/ce or call 318.798.4177.



