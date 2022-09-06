LSU Shreveport Offers John C. Maxwell Leadership Courses for Fall 2022

LSUS Continuing Education is offering John C. Maxwell one-day Leadership training courses for professionals looking to upskill or enhance in-demand leadership skills. Leadership ability determines the effectiveness and impact of your organization since it can motivate, encourage, and inspire others to do their best work. Leadership development boosts employee engagement increases an organization’s ability to handle gaps in skills and reduces turnover.

“We’ve all identified hiring and retention of employees as a challenge following the pandemic,” said Dr. Julie Lessiter, Ed.D., Vice Chancellor of Strategic Initiatives for LSU Shreveport. “LSUS has recognized a need in the marketplace to develop and grow leaders from within our organizations. Help your mid-level managers learn the skills required beyond technical skills that will prepare them to be outstanding leaders for many years to come.”

As companies respond to mounting economic pressures, strong leadership skills are critical for all managers to build connections, and drive employee engagement and performance across an organization. These fundamental leadership skills include communication, influence, learning agility, and the ability to motivate others. Combined, these skills offer opportunities for leaders to excel in building a confident, capable workforce, and retain more talent.

John C. Maxwell teaches that the most reliable path to individual, organizational, or community excellence is value-based, people-centric leadership training. The LSUS Continuing Education John C. Maxwell Leadership courses are taught by Kenneth Barrios II, owner of Keybravo Leadership Development LLC, an education company based in Bossier City, LA. Barrios, a Maxwell Certified Leadership Coach, has 40,000 hours of practical leadership experience, advised senior military leaders on strategies and tactical issues.

John C. Maxwell Leadership Training Bundle. This is a bundle for Everyone Communicates Few Connect, Be a Person of Influence, Put Your Dreams to the Test, and 15 Laws of Growth for the bundle price. These are in-person training courses. Register for all by 9/23 and save $197.00 with the early bird bundle price of $479.00. After that date the cost will be $499.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=424

John C. Maxwell Leadership – Everyone Communicates Few Connect. Learn how to identify with people and relate to others in a way that increases your influence with them. To be a successful leader, you need to learn to communicate in a way that connects with others. Connecting Increases Your Influence in Every Situation—If you can connect with others—one-on-one, in groups, and with an audience—your sense of community improves, your ability to create teamwork increases, and your influence skyrockets. People who connect with others have better relationships, experience less conflict, and get more things done than those who cannot connect. Leaders who have learned the art of connection are able to communicate their ideas persuasively, establishing buy-in and attracting followers. Course Date: Thursday, September 29th. Time: 8:30 am – 12:30 pm. Price: Register by 9/23 to get the early bird price of $169.00. After that date, the cost will be $189.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=425

John C. Maxwell – Be a Person of Influence. Everyone influences others. You don’t have to be in a high-profile occupation to be an influencer; whenever your life connects with another person, you exert influence. Everything you do– at home, at work, or at play—has an impact on the lives around you. No matter what your goals are in life, you can achieve them faster, you can be more effective and the contribution you make can be longer lasting if you learn to develop your influence. Free book with registration. Course Date: Thursday, December 8th. Time: 8:30 am – 12:30 pm. Price: Register by 12/2 to get the early bird price of $169.00. After that date, the cost will be $189.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=426

John C. Maxwell – Put Your Dreams to the Test. Most people fail to realize their potential because their dream remains hypothetical. Put Your Dream to the Test takes your dream from ethereal to achievable. Learn how to crystallize your vision and galvanize your commitment. Free book with registration. Course Date: Thursday, January 19th. Time: 8:30 am – 12:30 pm. Price: Register by 1/13 to get the early bird price of $169.00. After that date, the cost will be $189.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=427

John C. Maxwell – 15 Laws of Growth. This course reminds the student that Potential is one of the most powerful words in any language. A person’s potential implies possibilities, it heralds hope, and it unveils greatness. In The 15 Invaluable Laws of Growth, Maxwell shares the core of what he has learned about developing yourself so that you have the best chance of becoming the person you were created to be. Course Date: Thursday, April 13th. Time: 8:30 am – 12:30 pm. Register by 4/7 to get the early bird price of $169.00. After that date, the cost will be $189.00. Learners may sign up at:https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=428