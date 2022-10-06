LSU Shreveport Offers K-12 Teachers One-Day Professional Development Workshops

LSUS Continuing Education is offering one-day professional development workshops for K-12 teachers. These three-hour workshops will provide K-12 teachers the resources to achieve their classroom and career goals efficiently. Professional development workshops enable teachers to increase their expertise and build confidence to carry into the classroom with their students.

“As an institution of higher education, we feel it is our responsibility to provide educational opportunities to not only our students, but to assist K-12 teachers in teaching them the skills to use new technologies in the classroom,” said Dr. Julie Lessiter, Ed.D., Vice Chancellor of Strategic Initiatives for LSU Shreveport. “We have appreciated the enthusiasm of our K-12 teachers and partners who have enthusiastically participated in these trainings.”

Investing in professional development for teachers by expanding their “teacher toolkit” sets teachers up for career success and their students’ future successes. By sharing their continuous learning in the classrooms, teachers can demonstrate persistent education which can motivate and energize their students to be lifelong learners.

“Without teachers, we would be lost,” said teacher workshop instructor Nessa Kuruvilla, LSUS K-12 Coordinator, Assistant Director Cyber Collaboratory, and teacher professional development workshop instructor. “Teachers motivate us, uplift us, and make us better. One of the reasons I teach and continue to do so is to light a fire in the mind of students to see education as the path with endless possibilities.”

Professional development for teachers also enables them to grow their network of teacher resources, share ideas, or find mentoring opportunities. Developing teachers’ skills can increase teacher retention by providing training that interests them and their students. “STEM, robotics, and e-sports are the interest of many students, so we decided to offer teachers knowledge and guidance on how to implement and grow these initiatives on their campuses,” Kuruvilla said.

Turn Your Classroom into a Makerspace using STEM Lessons. This class is for Teachers grades K-5. Learn how to apply STEM challenges, 3D Printing and more. Workshop Date: Wednesday, October 12th. Price: Register by 10/6/2022 to get the early bird price of $25.00. After that date the cost will be $45.00. Teachers may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=421

Creating Your Own Robotics Teams. This class is for Teachers grades 9 -12. Lego Robotics is on the rise, learn about programming robots and creating your own team at school. Workshop Date: Monday, February 20th. Time: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm. Price: Register by 2/14/2023 to get the early bird price of $25.00. After that date, the cost will be $45.00. Teachers may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=422

Creating Your Own E-Sport Teams. This class is for Teachers grades 4 -12. Learn how to create your own E-sports team on campus. Workshop Date: Tuesday, March 14th. Time: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm. Price: Register by 3/8/2023 to get the early bird price of $25.00. After that date, the cost will be $45.00. Teachers may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=423

LSUS Continuing Education provides quality-learning experiences with professional instructors offering a flexible course schedule on campus and at other locations throughout the regional community for a multi-faceted and diverse population based on their educational needs. For more information and a full list of courses, please visit www.lsus.edu/ce or call 318.798.4177.