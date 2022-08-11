LSU Shreveport Offers Lifelong Leisure Learning Courses to Balance Life for Fall 2022

Shreveport, LA – LSUS Continuing Education is offering a variety of enriching leisure activities to self-improve and balance life. From creating more value at work, developing a new hobby, or enhancing soft skills, lifelong learning provides opportunities for personal growth with options to learn what interests you.



Being open and curious about learning can have profound professional and personal benefits. Lifelong leisure learning impacts social, emotional, and physical wellbeing. According to the National Institutes of Health, leisure physical activities such as dance extend life expectancy by as much as 4.5 years. Actively engaging in fun learning improves creativity, increases energy, enhances productivity, empowers you to achieve self-fulfillment in work, and relieves stress.



“Everyone needs a fun outlet from the stressors of life. These courses are designed to give people in this community some options that may not otherwise be afforded to them,” said Dr. Julie Lessiter, Ed.D., Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives at LSU Shreveport. “Come and join us, meet new people, and learn something new.”



Lifelong leisure learning is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle for more effectiveness in work, networking, or job search. Learners can gain skills and connect with others through enriching experiences ranging from writing, dance, pottery, photography, 3D printing, and observational drawing, to learning to play the guitar. Immersing yourself in an area of interest can help you feel challenged and more fulfilled, which increases the drive to succeed.



“I’ve always enjoyed working with my hands to create things,” said pottery instructor Mark Poole. “Working with clay especially so, whether it is hand building, throwing on a wheel, or sculpting. There is just something so satisfying about it. I’ve found since starting to teach, that being able to help others possibly discover the same feeling or hone skills they already have, to be very gratifying.”



In addition to learning skills, leisure learning can improve memory and confidence to manage challenges at work and in your personal life. “Too many people think that, because they don’t consider themselves ‘extraordinary,’ their story isn’t important,” said writing instructor Sally Hamer. “Not true! We all have a story that needs to be told. It could be just for us or handed down to our grandchildren. Even if you don’t consider yourself a writer, you can learn to tell your story – whether in fiction or a memoir.”





Dance Courses

NEW Cajun Dance. Step, tap, step, tap, rock, step. Slide onto the dance floor and cut a rug to lively Cajun music. Learn the Cajun waltz, Two Step, Jig, Lake Charles Slide, Cowboy Jitterbug, Zydeco, and more. Lead or follow on the dance floor. No partner is needed. Session 1 Start Date: August 8th. Register by 8/2/2022 to get the early bird price of $69.00. After that date the cost will be $89.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=381 Session 2 Start date: October 3rd. Register by 9/27/2022 to get the early bird price of $69.00. After that date the cost will be $89.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=382



Line Dance. Let’s get to Rockin’! This is a great way to exercise and meet new friends. Come and learn some exciting line dances. You will look great on the dance floor. Session 1 Start Date: August 17th. Register by 8/11/2022 to get the early bird price of $69.00. After that date the cost will be $89.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=358 Session 2 Start date: October 6th. Register by 9/30/2022 to get the early bird price of $69.00. After that date the cost will be $89.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=359



Ballroom and Latin Dance. Learn the Foxtrot, Waltz, Cha-Cha, Rumba, Salsa, Mambo, Tango, and Swing. You will look great on the dance floor sooner than you think! Let Liz and Sonny make your vision a reality. No partner needed. Session 1 Start Date: August 17th. Register by 8/11/2022 to get the early bird price of $69.00. After that date the cost will be $89.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=360 Session 2 Start date: October 6th. Register by 9/30/2022 to get the early bird price of $69.00. After that date the cost will be $89.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=361



Swingin’ Swing Dance. Get into the swing of things with Swing Dance! Swing Dance is an exciting dance style that is easy to learn and fun on the dance floor. No partner needed. Session 1 Start Date: August 18th. Register by 8/12/2022 to get the early bird price of $69.00. After that date the cost will be $89.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=362 Session 2 Start date: October 5th. Register by 9/29/2022 to get the early bird price of $69.00. After that date the cost will be $89.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=363



Country and Western Dance. Kick up your boots and get to Two-Steppin’ on the hard wood! Learn the Two-Step, Double Two-Step, Texas Two-Step, Cotton-eyed Joe, Line Dances, and more! Lead or follow with the crowd on the floor. No partner needed. Session 1 Start Date: August 18th. Register by 8/12/2022 to get the early bird price of $69.00. After that date the cost will be $89.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=368 Session 2 Start date: October 5th. Register by 9/29/2022 to get the early bird price of $69.00. After that date the cost will be $89.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=369



Guitar Beginning. If you ever wanted to learn to play the guitar, now is your chance! Grasp tuning, chords, strumming, playing popular songs, and how to get the most out of your practice time! We will use the required book, as well as extra materials that have been tested over time and have been proven to help you get the most out of your guitar. Acoustic guitar required. Start Date: August 15th. Register by 8/9/22 to get the early bird price of $169.00. After that date the cost will be $189.300. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=346



Intro to Pottery. Would you like to create and glaze your own pottery? Learn about the various types of clay, hand-building/wheel throwing techniques, the firing process, and glazing. Bring an apron, smock, or wear clothing you don’t mind getting dirty. A $50 supply fee, payable to the instructor at the beginning of the class. Session 1 Start Date: August 18th. Register by 8/12/2022 to get the early bird price of $149.00. After that date the cost will be $169.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=326 Session 2 Start date: September 1st. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=327. Session 3 Start date: October 20th. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=328. Session 4 Start date: October 27th. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=329



NEW Basics of Photography. Before pressing the shutter button, learn to take outstanding photos. In just ten weeks, you can learn to capture moments, gain perspective, and turn every day into art. Develop proper lighting, posing, equipment, and camera settings skills. Please bring your digital camera and a USB card reader. Start Date: September 6th. Register by 8/31/22 to get the early bird price of $109.00. After that date the coast will be $129.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=379



Observational Drawing 1 – Developing the Basic Skills. Do you want to learn the skills of drawing from observation, but don’t know where to start? Activate the right side of your brain as you discover the strategies and techniques needed to draw realistically. Learn about shape, proportion and placement to develop your artistic senses. Start Date: September 6th. Register by 8/31/22 to get the early bird price of $99.00. After that date the cost will be $119.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=306



Observational Drawing II – Refining Your Skills. This course is intended for those who have already taken the Observational Drawing I class or who have had some previous drawing instruction. This class will offer a further exploration of basic observational drawing techniques and concepts. Topics will include perspective, observing relationships between multiple objects in a composition, and the expressions of light and shadow. All materials are provided. Start Date: October 11th. Register by 10/5/22 to get the early bird price of $99.00 After that date the cost will be $119.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=307



Observational Drawing III – Expanding Your Skills. Students who have taken the Observational Drawing I and II courses or who have had some previous drawing instructions are invited to continue their drawing studies with a new third observational drawing course, which will provide individualized guidance in drawing still life compositions and other topics as requested by the participants. All materials will be provided. Start Date: November 15th. Register by 11/9/22 to get the early bird price of $99.00. After that date the cost will be $119.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=308



Creative Writing: Beginning Fiction. Writing is like herding cats. Every time we think we’ve got one aspect of writing going in the right direction, another one pops up, and we have to chase it down a different path. There are essential principles in writing-principles that can be learned and followed or bent as the story requires. A master author knows the basics, backwards and forwards, and that’s what this class is about. We will have fun in this course while reviewing the basics of writing and crafting fictional works. Start Date: September 13th. Register by 9/7/22 to get the early bird price of $119.00. After that date the cost will be $139.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=344



Writing a History of Your Life. Even if you aren’t famous, you have a story to tell. The story of your life, your accomplishments, and your experiences can be priceless to your children’s children. Learn how to tell your stories in interesting and readable ways and, ultimately, put them together into an heirloom that will be cherished for generations. Start Date: September 27th. Register by 9/21/22 for get the early bird price of $109.00. After that date the cost will be $129.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=345



3D Printing 101. Build something real. 3D printing has become an essential manufacturing method that improves productivity for science, engineering, and movie special effects. Everyday hobbyists also use 3D printing to create solutions for everyday problems. Learn firsthand on consumer-level FDM printers (Fused Deposition Modeling). Explore the theory of operation, essential maintenance, preparation/post-processing of models, as well as programs and applications that can be used with the printer. Start Date: October 1st. Register by 9/25/22 to get the early bird price of $99.00. After that date the cost will be $119.00. Learners may sign up at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=309



LSUS Continuing Education provides quality-learning experiences with professional instructors offering a flexible course schedule on campus and at other locations throughout the regional community for a multi-faceted and diverse population based on their educational needs. For more information and a full list of courses, please visit www.lsus.edu/ce or call 318.798.4177.

