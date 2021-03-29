LSU SHREVEPORT RANKED #3 IN LOUISIANA IN GRADUATE SALARY SCORE FOR 2021

Shreveport, LA—LSU Shreveport has been ranked No.3 in the 2021 ranking of Best Colleges for a Bachelor’s Degree in Louisiana based on Salary Score, published by GradReports.com. Salary Score is based on a comparison of alumni salaries across the same programs at statewide and nationwide universities that is also weighted by student enrollment in each program.

The data used by GradReports.com is sourced from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard and reflects median alumni earnings in the first year after graduation for students who received federal financial aid. Detail on the methodology can be found here.

The ranking puts LSUS at the top spot for colleges and universities in Northwest Louisiana, with Tulane University at #1 and LSU Baton Rouge at #2 in the state.

“We are thrilled to have this ranking within the state, as it affirms our commitment to providing our graduates with an outcome-focused academic career at LSUS,” said Helen Taylor, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at LSUS. “Our goal is make sure our graduates have the tools they need to enter and thrive in the 21st century workforce. Students today, particularly Generation Z, are concerned not only with the process of earning a degree, but also with how that degree sets them up for future success.”

The university offers a variety of face-to-face, online, and hybrid class options for traditional and non-traditional students alike. Those interested in attending can visit the campus and learn about program offerings by scheduling an individualized tour with the Office of Admissions at visit.lsus.edu.