LSU SHREVEPORT RESUMES ON-CAMPUS TOURS

Shreveport, LA—Louisiana State University Shreveport announced this week that the Admissions Office would resume offering on-campus tours.

“The Admissions Team is very excited to welcome prospective students back to campus,” Interim Director of Admissions Jennie Bynog said. “Virtual Visits have allowed us to stay connected with prospective students, but nothing beats an on-campus visit. We love hosting prospective students because it allows them to see themselves as an LSUS student.”

Individual tours are available on Mondays and Wednesdays with group tours available on Fridays. All visits will include a friendly welcome from an Admissions Counselor and an informative journey around the scenic LSUS campus and its facilities.

“We are happy to offer both individual tours for one student and one guest, and group info sessions and tours with a 45-person limit,” Bynog said. “It will allow the Admissions Team to ensure all visitors have a great experience while maintaining COVID safety protocols.”

LSUS reopened its campus to current students with on-campus and hybrid courses for the fall 2020 semester. The university is still offering online courses for those who are still unwilling or unable to attend classes in person due to risks associated with COVID-19.

Visitors can expect inside looks at the newest campus facilities including the Cyber Collaboratory and Idea Space, which were both designed to serve the 21st century student with cutting-edge technology and resources.

During the tours, all current CDC and state health and safety guidelines will be in place. All participants will be required to stop by a drive-through wellness checkpoint upon arrival and wear a face covering at all times while on campus.

Guests can register for a tour at visit.lsus.edu. For more information, or questions related to campus tours or applying to LSUS, please email admissions@lsus.edu or call 318-797-5061.