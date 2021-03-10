LSU SHREVEPORT REVVED UP FOR 2021 SUMMER CAMPS

Shreveport, LA – LSUS Continuing Education is bringing summer day camps back to give kids and teens in the community an adventurous, active and healthy summer. LSUS youth camp programs offer fun and educational experiences with an opportunity to discover a variety of interests, meet new friends and create memories that last a lifetime.

Summer is the ideal time for kids to get out and explore educational and recreational activities to help them learn and grow in a safe environment. “Every child’s needs are different, which is why summer camp is beneficial for all kids,” said Tulin Melancon, Director of Conferences and Institutes in the Division of Continuing Education. “We know that this is still a challenging time for everyone, so offering summer camps is a way to help children to thrive socially, emotionally and develop skills when they’re out of school.”

Throughout the June and July LSUS summer camps, kids will develop their interests in STEM, sports, art, law, history and more. While social distancing measures are in effect at the LSUS campus, enrollment will be limited, so early registration is recommended. The in-person summer camps will adhere to LSUS pandemic guidance for classroom use, including face masks, social distancing and 50% capacity. Summer camp registration opens online to the public March 15, 2021.