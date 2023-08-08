LSU Shreveport To Host Annual Bullying and Suicide Prevention Conference

LSUS Continuing Education will host the 13th annual Bullying Prevention and 18th annual Suicide Prevention Conference on Sept. 22.

This in-person event in the LSUS University Center will enable continual training for professionals in our community to earn three clinical and three general Continuing Education Units (CEUs).

“We are always honored to host conferences such as the Bullying and Suicide Prevention conference here at LSUS as it fits with our mission of improving community and educational outcomes,” said Leigh Anne Chambers, Interim Executive Director of Enrollment Management at LSUS. “This topic, in particular, is fundamental to having a positive environment for students to learn.

“I’m sure all the teachers involved will gain valuable skills and knowledge to help them in their daily teaching and service within this community.”

The new school year provides an opportunity for counselors, school psychologists, psychologists, social workers, and teachers to make improvements to bullying and suicide prevention efforts.

The morning keynote at the conference will focus on the opportunities and solutions for suicide evaluation, prevention, intervention, and postvention in schools. The afternoon session will focus on the impacts of cyberbullying and traditional bullying on mental health before, during, and after the pandemic. This information is vital for developing critical skills for anyone providing bullying or suicide prevention and intervention services.

“The College of Education and Human Development considers these continuing education workshops as vital to support professionals in northwest Louisiana,” said Dr. Katherine Wickstrom, Associate Dean, College of Education and Human Development at LSUS. “The on-campus sessions allow our community to stay local and avoid travel costs to obtain exceptional professional development.”

The Bullying Prevention and Suicide Prevention Conference will cover the latest evidence-based and best practices for implementation in bullying and suicide prevention. For details on the agenda, and to register for the conference, visit the LSUS Continuing Education website at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/coursedisplay.cfm?schID=770