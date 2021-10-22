LSU Shreveport to Host On-Campus Pilot Preview Day, First Time in Person Post-Pandemic

LSU Shreveport will host its Pilot Preview Day on October 29 from 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the University Center on campus. The event will resume its in-person format after nearly two years of virtual production amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pilot Preview Day is designed for prospective students and their families to learn about the LSUS experience. Guests can anticipate an interactive tour, free lunch, and meeting current faculty and students.

“We are not only excited for the opportunity to immerse prospective students into all aspects of campus life, but we are also looking forward to hosting special sessions for parents and guardians of prospective students,” Director of Recruitment Laura Beeman Nugent said. “We are pleased to be able to provide a holistic view of LSUS to all involved.”

The interactive tour will include hands-on activities in areas of humanities, business, science, digital arts, and education to showcase cutting-edge and innovative campus spaces such as the Cyber Collaboratory, Idea Space, and Pilot Educational Center. Additionally, the event will coincide with the annual Fall Fest, a highly-anticipated student life event presented by the LSUS Student Activities Board. Guests are invited and encouraged to participate.

Register here to attend. Campus event COVID-19 health protocols will be in place and space is limited. Please contact Laura Beeman Nugent at laura.nugent@lsus.edu with any questions.