LSU Shreveport to host Shakespeare production and interactive workshop, open to public

LSU Shreveport’s Office of Academic Affairs and Noel Memorial Library are hosting a production of As You Like It, performed by the Texas Shakespeare Festival as part of the TSF Roadshow on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. in the LSUS University Center Theater. Dr. James Lake, Shakespeare scholar and LSUS Professor Emeritus, will start the evening with a special introduction.

The event is free and open to the public. Guests must wear masks or face coverings to attend and additional protocols may be required. The performance will also be streamed live, and guests can register here.

“We’re glad to have the Texas Shakespeare Festival back after a year-long hiatus,” LSUS Dean of the Library Brian Sherman said. “We had hoped to make this an annual event, but COVID-19 postponed those plans. The TSF workshops are wonderfully interactive experiences and their performance captures the attention of even those unfamiliar with Shakespeare. This year we’re hosting a performance of one my favorite Shakespearean romances. I can’t wait to see it. All the world’s a stage, and we’re bringing some wonderful performers to the LSUS stage.”

As part of the TSF Roadshow, LSUS will offer a Shakespeare Acting Workshop from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on October 25, 2021. The workshop is an interactive experience that explores the context of Shakespeare’s dialogue within the period. TSF actors will explore meter and delivery with participants.

Local colleges, universities, and high schools are invited to attend. Pre-registration is required. To register, contact Brian Sherman at brian.sherman@lsus.edu.