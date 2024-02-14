LSU Shreveport to Host the Inaugural Women in LeadHERship Conference

LSUS Continuing Education will host the inaugural Women in Leadership Conference on Mar. 22. This in-person half-day event will empower women to build meaningful connections, gain insight, and be part of a supportive community to advance women in leadership roles.

“I’m thrilled to announce that LSUS’s Women in Leadership Conference is coming back,” said Leigh Anne Chambers, Interim Executive Director of Enrollment Management at LSUS. “Initially planned for 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic, we are now more determined than ever to empower women leaders.”

By empowering more women to take on leadership roles, we can create a more inclusive work environment that fosters opportunities and support for women. Gender diversity and balance in leadership roles lead to more innovative and collaborative decision-making. Companies with greater gender diversity at the executive level are 25% more likely to experience above-average profitability compared to those with lower gender diversity, according to a report by McKinsey & Company.

The Women in Leadership conference will feature three engaging keynote sessions focusing on health, empowerment, and resiliency. Keynote speakers include Jessica Latin on health, Sam Ortiz on resiliency, and Angel Martin on Empowerment. In addition, there will be breakout sessions for more in-depth discussions, along with a networking breakfast and lunch service.

The Women in Leadership Conference will create a vibrant and inclusive environment that nurtures growth, fosters connections, and cultivates lasting change by bringing together industry experts, trailblazers, and aspiring leaders.

The inaugural Women in Leadership Conference will ignite conversations on the health, empowerment, and resiliency areas that impact women advancing in leadership roles.

Participants can register for the conference by March 16 to get an early-bird price of $49 (regularly $59).

For details on the agenda and to register for the conference, visit the LSUS Continuing Education website at: https://www.ce.lsus.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=1132