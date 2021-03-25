LSU SHREVEPORT TO HOST VIRTUAL PILOT PREVIEW DAY

Shreveport, LA—LSU Shreveport will be hosting a virtual Pilot Preview Day on April 1st, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm. The university hosts preview events throughout the year to give prospective students and their families an inside look at what life at LSUS is like as a member of the Pilot family, but in light of COVID safety protocols, the university has opted for a virtual format.

While different from the traditional on-campus format, the virtual event will still offer an experience that includes meeting and greeting students, faculty, and staff; touring the LSUS campus; and getting to know potential classmates. In addition to the immersive virtual format, the event is being held in the evening to allow more students and working family members to attend.

“Our team has been working hard to make our Virtual Pilot Preview Day just as special as if the students were on campus,” Interim Director of Admissions Jennie Bynog said. “Students can expect to finish the evening with great insight into the LSUS experience and what it’s like to be part of the Pilot family.”

Registration is open until the event date, April 1, at noon at visit.lsus.edu. Attendance is free of charge, but students must sign up to attend.

“We understand that searching for the right university is both exciting and overwhelming for high school students, especially in the midst of a global pandemic where nothing is ‘normal’,” Bynog said. “It’s our goal to show students that the college search process is fun, and that they can go far at LSUS through nationally ranked programs, state-of-the-art facilities, student activities, and so much more.”

About LSUS

Founded in 1967, Louisiana State University Shreveport offers a wide array of nationally accredited undergraduate and graduate degree programs, including a doctoral degree. The university’s mission is to educate a diverse population of graduate and undergraduate students; engage in regional and global thought leadership through community collaboration and service; and innovate to enhance the application of knowledge and intellectual discovery through faculty and student research and creative endeavors.