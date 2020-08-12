LSU Shreveport to safely return students and employees to campus

Shreveport, LA – Louisiana State University Shreveport’s Pandemic Action Team has been working closely with Ochsner’s Employer Solutions team to adopt their Safe to Return plans for the benefit of all students, faculty, and staff this fall.



LSUS engaged Ochsner to conduct a comprehensive onsite assessment of all its workspaces and provide recommendations that the university is implementing as part of its Roadmap to Reopening plan. As a result of those recommendations, LSUS will implement the following actions:



*Deploy signage to encourage safe social distancing practices, mask wearing and proper hand hygiene.



*Place hand sanitizer stations and wipes in classrooms and public areas.



*Display posters with information on COVID-19 symptoms, and how employees and students can best protect themselves.



*Require faculty, staff and students to visit one of the five wellness checkpoints on campus. There will be three drive-up and two walk-up stations. Forehead temperature scans will be administered, and symptom-free stickers will be given out. Those without a sticker will not be permitted to remain on campus.



*Require masks in all public areas and provide access to necessary personal protective equipment.



As part of this Roadmap to Reopening plan, Ochsner will continually reassess LSUS and provide updated recommendations as needed based on scientific data and CDC recommendations.



“I want to personally recognize the hard work of the Ochsner Team as well as so many on our campus including the Pandemic Action Team, the Administrative Team Council, vice chancellors, deans, directors, chairs, faculty, and staff,” stated LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark. “I want to express my gratitude to those who have made the changes on campus a reality. These plans will help us keep our campus community as safe and healthy as possible as we begin our 2020-2021 school year.”



The full LSUS Roadmap to Reopening is available at: https://www.lsus.edu/coronavirus-updates. For more information about employer solutions, call 855-542-9108 or email: employersolutions@ochsner.org.



