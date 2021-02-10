LSU, Small Business Development Center Open Technology-focused Business Service Center

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Small Business Development Center, or LSBDC, and LSU have collaborated to create a small business satellite service center focused on technology and innovation for existing small business owners and entrepreneurs in the state. As part of the federal CARES ACT, the LSBDC and LSU have collaborated to create a satellite center referred to as the LSBDC at LSU. Three professional business consultants housed at the LSBDC at LSU offer high-quality technical assistance to start-up and existing small businesses in Louisiana at no cost to clients impacted by COVID-19. The business consultants can assist with strategic plans, gaining access to capital and connecting clients to resources to help their business.

“Small businesses and technology-based entrepreneurs can play a key role in revitalizing our economy. Our collaboration with the LSBDC will help catalyze that revitalization,” said David Winwood, interim executive director of the LSU Innovation Park.

This partnership helps the LSBDC have a stronger presence in the capital region. The LSBDC at LSU specializes in technology transfer and commercialization, new product development and utilization of technology to improve business efficiency and competitiveness. Part of the office’s mission is to work with entrepreneurs and businesses to commercialize inventions that enhance the economy and benefit the public.

The opening of this SBDC satellite office is extremely important for small business owners, especially during the pandemic, said LSBDC State Director Carla Holland.

“I look forward to working with LSU and this collaboration becoming the spark of a great economic development push in technology,” Holland said. “When the CARES ACT funding was available, we knew we would need to bring in partners who specialized in technology as we saw less in-person business taking place and more virtual interaction.”

The LSBDC services include no-cost business consulting and affordable training seminars designed to help businesses attract customers, improve operations, increase sales and successfully access capital. The LSBDC at LSU is located at LSU Innovation Park, 8000 Innovation Park Dr., Baton Rouge, LA, 70820. For additional information or to request a consultation, visit https://www.louisianasbdc.org/lsbdc-louisiana-state-university or call 225-578-5555.

A Facebook Live event will be held to announce the partnership between LSBDC and LSU and the new resources for Louisiana small business owners and entrepreneurs on Feb. 18 from 10-11 a.m. Tune in to the LSU Innovation Park Facebook page to attend: https://www.facebook.com/LSUInnovationPark/.

About LSBDC

The Louisiana Small Business Development Center offers high-quality technical assistance to existing and start-up small businesses, and to small business entrepreneurs in Louisiana at no cost to the client.

The Small Business Development Center Network is the largest provider of management and technical assistance for small businesses in the United States, and the LSBDC is a member of that network.

The LSBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. SBA, LED and participating institutions of higher education. The LSBDC was established in 1983 and is located strategically to service all 64 parishes in Louisiana.