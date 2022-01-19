LSU Supports Entrepreneurs and Innovation as the New Louisiana Small Business Development Center Host

BATON ROUGE – LSU is now the new host organization for the statewide network that provides training and technical support to small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout Louisiana. The Louisiana Small Business Development Center, or LSBDC, network consists of 10 regional offices.

“As Louisiana’s flagship university, LSU’s resources and expertise are meant to serve the entire state. It’s an honor for us to lend our support to strengthen the network with our colleagues at regional SBDC offices across the state. When we help small business owners and entrepreneurs succeed, Louisiana wins,” said Andrew Maas, LSU Innovation & Ecosystem Development director and principal investigator on the project.

The new state office will be established at LSU Innovation Park located at 8000 Innovation Park Drive in Baton Rouge. As the host organization, LSU will help manage the 10 regional offices and the approximately $4.4 million annual program budget funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Louisiana Economic Development and the participating universities that house the regional SBDC offices.

“The Louisiana Small Business Development Center network is an innovative resource, helping new businesses to launch and create jobs across the state,” said Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson. “With the support of award-winning faculty at the E. J. Ourso College of Business, Louisiana State University will serve as a highly-equipped, centralized headquarters for the network. I am proud to see LSU take on this leadership role in coordinating the broader LSBDC system, strategically positioning our state to continue its economic growth and diversification.”

Award-winning faculty from the LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business and MBA students from the highly ranked Flores MBA Program offer specialized support and training at the regional SBDC located at LSU Innovation Park.

“This partnership represents an incredible opportunity for the Louisiana economy,” said E. J. Ourso College of Business Dean Jared Llorens and co-principal investigator on the project. “Through LSBDC, college of business faculty and Flores MBA students will be able to translate their innovative research and diverse expertise into practical strategies for small businesses — one of the state’s most effective engines for economic growth and equitable prosperity.”

The network of 10 university-based centers spans the state.

“We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate on this project with LSU and look forward to growing and developing small business support throughout the state of Louisiana,” said Bill Joubert, director of the LSBDC at Southeastern Louisiana University.

Over the past 15 years, the LSBDC network has provided 350,000 hours of entrepreneurial counseling to more than 55,000 entrepreneurs and offered over 5,000 training workshops and seminars to more than 92,000 attendees. LSBDC has helped 630 new businesses start up in Louisiana and created more than 3,500 jobs.

Small business owners and entrepreneurs in Louisiana can access support through the following 10 regional SBDC offices:

The statewide office is in the process of hiring a new SBDC director, SBDC assistant state director and SBDC financial compliance coordinator. For more information about these new job openings, visit: https://lsu.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/LSU?q=SBDC.