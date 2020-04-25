LSU ties record with 14 players selected in NFL Draft

The 2019 national champion LSU Tigers tied the record for most players selected by one college in an NFL Draft with 14.

LSU now shares the record with the 2004 Ohio State team since the draft was cut from 12 to seven rounds in 1994.

The draft began Thursday with LSU’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Joe Burrow, taken first by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Four more Tigers were selected in the first round — outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson (No. 20, Jaguars), wide receiver Justin Jefferson (No. 22, Vikings), inside linebacker Patrick Queen (No. 28, Ravens) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (No. 32, Chiefs).

LSU set a school record for first-round picks and came up one short of the all-time Draft mark. The Tigers had more first-round selections than any other college. Alabama had four.

LSU had five more picks in Friday’s second and third rounds — safety Grant Delpit (second, No. 44, Browns), cornerback Kristian Fulton (second, No. 61, Titans), offensive guard Damien Lewis (third, No. 69, Seahawks), center Lloyd Cushenberry III (third, No. 83, Broncos) and inside linebacker Jacob Phillips (third, No. 97 Browns).

Four more Tigers were taken in rounds four through seven Saturday — offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (fourth, No. 108, Redskins), long snapper Blake Ferguson (sixth, No. 185, Dolphins) and tight end Stephen Sullivan (seventh, No. 251, Seahawks).

Surprisingly, starting tight end Thaddeus Moss was not drafted. As an undrafted free agent, he signed with the Redskins. Other undrafted Tigers signing free-agent contracts were offensive lineman Badara Traore (Bears), defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (Chargers), wide receiver Derrick Dillon (Giants) and linebacker Michael Divinity (Buccaneers).

The SEC led all conferences with 68 players drafted. The Big Ten was second with 48 and the Pac-12 third with 32.

Michigan and Ohio State tied for second behind LSU with 10 players selected. Alabama had nine.

— Featured photo of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow by Tim Eddington.