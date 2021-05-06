LSU to Hold 304th Commencement Exercises May 7-8

BATON ROUGE – On Friday May 7, and Saturday, May 8, the university will award more than 4,000 degrees during spring commencement ceremonies.

Ceremonies will be held at various locations and times across campus. More information can be found at https://www.lsu.edu/commencement/ceremonies/spring2021.php. These events will be held in indoor venues. Masks will be required at all times.

All diploma ceremonies will be live-streamed so that guests who cannot attend at the venue can watch their graduate cross the stage. Details on the live-stream for each college will be made available at www.lsu.edu/celebration.

In addition, members of the Class of 2020, who would like to participate in an in-person ceremony, will be welcomed back to campus to attend ceremonies on Friday, May 14.