LSU Women’s Basketball Captain speaks to North Bossier Lunch Group

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The North Bossier Lunch Group met for its monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 31. Guest speaker at the meeting was Emily Ward, Captain of LSU’s recent Women’s Basketball National Championship team.

Ward discussed LSU’s recent Women’s Basketball National Championship victory and her time at LSU.

When speaking about being a team captain, Ward said “It was really cool for me because obviously I’m not the best player on the team, the best defender or the best shooter. I’m not this all-star player. But, it was cool that my teammates had enough respect for me to select me for this leadership role.”

After playing and winning against Virginia Tech, Ward stated when she was in her hotel room with her fellow teammate, Alexis Morris, she knew at that moment that LSU was going to win the National Championship game.

“When we were in our room, I was doing my homework and she was on her bed watching the Iowa/South Carolina game. She looked at me and said, I wish we could play right now because we’re about to beat them. The way that she said it to me, I knew she was going to go off, which she did, so that’s good,” said Ward.

Toward the end of her speech, Ward spoke about the defining moment she knew that she and her team would win the National Championship game.

“Moments before going into the National Championship game, Coach Mulkey gave a speech. And, it is something that I will never forget. Her pre-game speech was “Just go out there and do your best.” You’re not going to be perfect. I don’t expect for you to be perfect, but go out there and do your best. But, she knew that if we did our best, we were going to win that game. She had confidence in us. She knew that we were all nervous and scared, but she knew with us just hearing that, it would calm us down. This applies to not only basketball, anyone can relate to that. Just do your best,” said Ward.

The North Bossier Lunch Group’s goal is to bring together men and women in the North Bossier community that want to stay informed and want to make a difference in their community.

The vision for the luncheon is to help North Bossier business owners, stakeholders, community leaders and community partners network with each other in order to discuss the growth, development and business future of North Bossier and Bossier City.