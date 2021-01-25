LSUHS Announces vaccinations at Galilee Baptist Church

January 25, 2021- LSU Health Shreveport and CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System will be partnering again on vaccine delivery this Thursday, January 28 at Galilee Baptist Church. The vaccine event is targeted for citizens 70 and older who do not have the ability to register online.

“While our goal has always been to make the vaccine available to all citizens age 70 and over, pre-registration to receive the vaccine has and remains a key element to efficiently deliver the vaccine at the State Fairgrounds. We are blessed that CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System shares our commitment to provide vaccine access to all citizens resulting in this alternate vaccination site at Galilee Baptist Church,” shared G. E. Ghali, DDS, MD, Chancellor, LSU Health Shreveport.

Our community has been hit hard by this virus. We see these vaccine clinics as a fulfillment of our mission to bring health and healing to our community,” said Steen Trawick, MD, CEO and CMO of CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System. “Our goal with this additional vaccine clinic is to increase access and decrease fear surrounding the vaccine.”

The vaccine clinic will take place Thursday from 9-2 pm at Galilee Baptist Church. Individuals 70 and older should bring their ID and insurance card.