LSUHS Faculty member inducted as National President of Academic Departments of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery

On November 13th, Cherie-Ann Nathan, MD, FACS, Jack Pou Endowed Professor and Chairman for the Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery at LSU Health Shreveport, was inducted as the newly installed President of Academic Departments of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery. The mission of the Association of Academic Departments of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery is to promote common interests of academic faculty through publications, research, and discussions.