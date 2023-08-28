LSUHS Human Research Protection Program Awarded Reaccreditation

LSU Health Shreveport’s human research protection program (HRPP) recently earned reaccreditation from the Association for Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs (AAHRPP) for five years. The recent site visit and AAHRPP reaccreditation indicates that LSUHS adheres to the highest ethical and professional standards for human research protection and participation.

The human research protection program (HRPP) is a comprehensive system to ensure the protection of the rights and welfare of participants in research. The HRPP is a multifaceted program comprised of institutional leaders, committees, researchers, faculty, staff, employees, students, and community members. AAHRPP is an independent, non-profit accrediting body that uses a voluntary, peer-driven, educational model to ensure that HRPPs meet rigorous standards for quality and protection. To earn accreditation, organizations must provide tangible evidence – through policies, procedures, and practices – of their commitment to scientifically and ethically sound research and to continuous improvement.

As the “gold seal,” AAHRPP accreditation offers assurances – to research participants, researchers, sponsors, government regulators, and the general public – that an organization’s human research protection program is focused first and foremost on excellence. AAHRPP remains the only accrediting body for HRPPs in the United States.

“Discovery is a core element of LSU Health Shreveport’s mission, and our institution has strong values regarding high-quality and ethical research practices. Making the decision for the apply for AAHRPP accreditation over a decade ago and continuing to be reaccredited reinforces our commitment to upholding high standards and building confidence in research, and ensuring research participants are protected,” said John Maloy, JD, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Research Management and Research Integrity Officer at LSU Health Shreveport.

Accredited organizations renew accreditation three years after initial accreditation and then every five years thereafter. LSU Health Shreveport’s human research protection program has been AAHRPP accredited since 2009 and will be up for accreditation renewal again in 2028.

To learn more about AAHRPP, visit www.aahrpp.org. To learn more about research at LSU Health Shreveport, visit www.research.lsuhs.edu. Clinical trials currently open for enrollment at LSU Health Shreveport can be found here.