LSUS adds bachelor degree in Nonprofit Administration

With LSU Shreveport already offering an established graduate program in Nonprofit Administration, the university is expanding that offering to the undergraduate ranks.

Students can apply for the undergraduate Nonprofit Administration degree now with classes starting in the fall semester.

“The nonprofit undergraduate degree provides hands-on, real-world focused curriculum that helps students learn how to run effective nonprofit organizations,” said LSUS associate professor Dr. Heather Carpenter, who is the executive director for the Institute for Nonprofit Administration and Research. “Plentiful job opportunities exist in the nonprofit sector as eight percent of the Louisiana workforce is employed at nonprofit organizations.

“Those opportunities exist locally as well with approximately 2,000 nonprofit organizations employing nearly 20,000 workers in the Shreveport-Bossier area.”

Typical entry-level nonprofit jobs that offer competitive compensation include program coordinators, fundraising coordinators, administrative assistants, nonprofit administrators, volunteer coordinators, community planners, events coordinators, counselors, social services advisors, case workers, nonprofit advocates and social researchers.

The new bachelor of science degree is being offered by the LSUS Institute for Nonprofit Administration and Research in the College of Arts and Sciences. The program was developed with feedback from various community organizations and partnerships.

“We recognize the importance of this career pathway as it will make our nonprofit organizations stronger and more stable,” said Lynn Stevens, director of workforce development for Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana. “This could lead to further economic growth and nonprofit careers in our region.”

Given the ongoing demand for nonprofit jobs in the region, INAR held a focus group with 10 top administrators and nonprofit executive directors. Delegates at this meeting voiced strong approval and offered positive feedback for the proposed degree program.

The curriculum was created using the Nonprofit Academic Centers Council undergraduate curricular guidelines. The NACC is an international membership association comprised of academic centers or programs at accredited colleges and universities focused on the study of nonprofit/nongovernmental organizations, voluntary action, and/or philanthropy. NACC is the only accrediting body that focuses solely on nonprofit academic programs.

This degree delves into the nonprofit and voluntary sector at the 100-200 course levels and explores key nonprofit administrative practices at the 300-400 course levels.

Students majoring in Nonprofit Administration must complete 45 credit hours in nonprofit courses. This curriculum is designed for students to be well-rounded in the liberal arts and critical thinking traditions to be successful working in a nonprofit organization. The degree also includes high-impact learning practices, applied projects, and internships within nonprofit organizations.

For more information about this degree, visit the website: