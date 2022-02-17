LSUS ANNOUNCES 2022 MASS COMMUNICATION SCHOLARS

Louisiana State University Shreveport’s Department of Arts and Media is pleased to announce the eight students earning the title of 2022 Mass Communication Scholar.

MCOM Scholars are selected from students majoring in the field of mass communication who have completed at least 60 hours of college-level work, 12 hours or more of courses in the major, have earned an overall minimum GPA of 3.00, and a minimum GPA of 3.25 in their major.

Recipients for 2022 include:

Meghan Bartley (Journalism) and Christina Schaefer (Journalism/ Public Relations) of Bossier City; Sarah Renee Ramsey (Journalism) of Haughton; Elliot David Hemstreet (Journalism/Public Relations) of Houma; Cristian Ariel Canizares (Journalism/ Public Relations), John Daniel Jackson (Journalism/ Public Relations), Shekinah Nickell Robberson (Public Relations) and Brennan Ramian Thompson (Journalism/ Public Relations) of Shreveport.

Scholars are selected by mass communication faculty. Scholarships are financed with royalties from freshman-level textbooks for public speaking, oral communication, and newswriting.

LSUS offers a Bachelor of Science degree program in mass communication with two concentration options: Journalism/Public Relations and Digital/Broadcasting.