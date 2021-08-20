LSUS Athletics to Host First Annual Hall of Fame Golf Classic

SHREVEPORT, LA. – The LSUS Athletic Department will host its first annual Hall of Fame Golf Classic on Friday, October 29 at Olde Oaks Golf Club in Haughton, Louisiana. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start scheduled for 10 a.m. The cost is $125 for individual players and $500 for teams of four players.

All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting student-athlete experience and towards supporting initiatives that are critical to LSUS continuing to be a perennial nationally ranked program in the NAIA. The LSUS Athletic Department is also committed to recruiting and retaining exceptional student-athletes who will continue the program’s proud legacy of achievement in academics and athletics.

Olde Oaks Golf Club is a beautiful 27-hole layout across 340 acres just south of Bossier City, Louisiana. The course gives a tremendous variety in both shot values and visual aesthetics. The course features five sets of tees so everyone can have an enjoyable experience, no matter their skill level. State of the art practice facilities, including an oversized putting green, ample range, and chipping green will be available before the tournament begins.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided at the course and will feature free food and drinks from local Shreveport/Bossier businesses and restaurants. The tournament will also feature many events around the golf course including a long drive contest, hole in one contest, closest to the pin contest, and a FlingGolf contest that will involve the LSUS student-athletes and coaching staff.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR GOLF CLASSIC

Check-In Begins – 8 a.m.

Range Opens – 8 a.m.

FlingGolf Contest – 8-9:45 a.m.

Shotgun Start – 10 a.m.

Click here to register or for sponsorship information contact James Dicken, Director of Events and Operations, at james.dicken@lsus.edu or 318-795-2477 for more information.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR HALL OF FAME WEEKEND

Thursday, October 28, 2021

M/W Soccer vs. Paul Quinn College – 1/3:30pm

Men’s Basketball Scrimmage vs. BPCC – 6pm

Friday, October 29, 2021

Golf Classic at Olde Oaks Golf Club – 10am Shotgun Start

Athletics Alumni and Friends Picnic at LSUS Soccer Field – 5:30pm

Saturday, October 30, 2021

Soccer Alumni Game – 10am

Baseball Alumni Game – 12pm

M/W Soccer vs. Southwest – 1/3:30pm

Hall of Fame Social at University Center – 5:30pm

Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at University Center Ballroom – 7pm

MORE INFORMATION

