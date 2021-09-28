LSUS Athletics to Take Part in 2021 Pumpkin Patch at Provenance

LSUS Athletics is excited to announce its participation in the 2021 JLSB Pumpkin Patch at Provenance. The fundraiser, sponsored by the Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier, kicked off on Monday, September 27th and runs through Friday, October 29th.

The LSUS Men’s basketball team spent this past weekend unloading over 4,000 pumpkins before the start of the month-long fundraiser. There will be four other LSUS athletic programs taking part in the month-long festivities as well. The women’s soccer team will be hosting a picture frame crafts session on Sunday, October 3rd. Women’s basketball will be hosting a story and crafts session on Saturday, October 9th followed by the baseball team decorating pumpkins on Sunday, October 10th. The men’s soccer team will take part in a full day of pumpkin tic-tac-toe on Sunday, October 17th.

Along with events hosted by LSUS Athletics, there will be special events every weekend during the month of October. Events include face painting, food truck nights, cookie baking, and nights of arts and craft nights.

Pumpkin Patch Hours of Operation

Monday-Thursday: 4-7 p.m.

Friday: 4-8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12-7 p.m.

For more information on the 2021 JLSB Pumpkin Patch at Provenance, click here.