LSUS business faculty member awarded underrepresented minority travel grant to head to national conference

LSUS assistant professor Dr. Reshad Osmani received a travel grant from the American Economic Association awarded to underrepresented minorities in the field of economics.

The awards are open to junior economics faculty members from groups traditionally underrepresented in the economics profession.

The grant covers faculty members’ costs to attend the annual Allied Social Science Associations meeting in January.

“(ASSA) brings together various member associations, like the American Economic Association and the American Finance Association among others, in a significant event in the field of economics and related social sciences,” Osmani said. “It serves as a platform for researchers, academics, and professionals to present and discuss their research, exchange ideas, and network with others in the field.

“I will be exposed to a group of eminent economists.”

Osmani joined the LSUS faculty in 2022 as a tenure track assistant professor who teaches economics in the Master of Health Administration program.

The health economist aims to produce data-driven scholarship that can inform public policy and practice.

“(ASSA meetings) are an excellent avenue to learn and discuss new empirical and theoretical advances in health economics research,” said Osmani, who has published scholarly work on the impact of race and ethnicity of job market outcomes of cancer survivors among other topics. “As a Fulbright scholar with extensive international exposure, I am familiar with the challenges faced by both foreign scholars and underrepresented minorities.

“Attending the annual ASSA meeting is a unique opportunity to share these challenges and receive enabling input to tackle them in actionable ways.”

Osmani holds a masters degree in health economics and healthcare management from Chulalongkorn University in Thailand before earning masters and doctorate degrees in economics from a diverse faculty at the University of Memphis.

“Minorities bring unique perspectives, experiences, and insights that may not be adequately represented otherwise,” Osmani said. “These meetings provide ample networking opportunities, and having minorities represented allows for increased collaboration among individuals of diverse backgrounds and is crucial for career advancement.”