LSUS Campus Closure 2/25 and 2/26

Due to the ongoing monitoring and assessment of our water pressure, the LSUS campus will remain closed on Thursday, February 25th and Friday, February 26th.

All face-to-face classes scheduled for Monday, February 22nd through Friday, February 26th will be taught remotely. Students should check Moodle or contact their instructors immediately for further information. 100% Online classes will continue as scheduled.

Employees should plan to work remotely on Thursday, February 25th and Friday, February 26th, unless deemed essential. Please contact your supervisor to determine if you are considered essential, or if you have any questions or concerns.

The university expects to return to normal campus operations on Monday, March 1st but will make an announcement in the coming days if there are any further updates.