LSUS Campus Closure February 17th-19th

Due to weather, the LSUS campus will remain closed on Tuesday, February 16th, Wednesday, February 17th, Thursday, February 18th, and Friday, February 19th.

All face-to-face classes scheduled from the 17th-19th will be taught remotely. Students should check Moodle or contact their instructors immediately for further information. 100% Online classes will continue as scheduled.

The university will make an announcement on Friday, February 19th about the reopening of campus during the week of February 22nd.