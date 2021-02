Due to water pressure issues, the LSUS campus will remain closed on Tuesday, February 23rd and Wednesday, February 24th.

All face-to-face classes scheduled for Monday, February 22nd through Friday, February 26th will be taught remotely. Students should check Moodle or contact their instructors immediately for further information. 100% Online classes will continue as scheduled.

The university will make an announcement on Wednesday, February 24th regarding operations for the rest of next week.