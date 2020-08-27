LSUS campus to remain closed on Friday August 28th

From LSU Shreveport:



The LSUS campus will remain closed on Friday, August 28th, 2020. All campus offices and facilities will be closed, and all face-to-face classes, including hybrid classes, will be canceled. Classes that are being taught online for this semester will continue as scheduled. Students who are not able to complete coursework due to an adverse impact by Laura should contact their instructors to discuss options.



Campus will reopen on Monday, August 31st. Students, faculty, and staff can check in at one of the walk-up stations in the University Center, Noel Memorial Library, and immediately in front of the Business Education Building and Bronson Hall. Faculty and Staff may also check in at the wellness station in the Administration Building.



Updates will be posted to lsus.edu, and LSUS’s official social media channels. The LSUS community should also check their LSUS email accounts for any messages and watch for any emergency messages the university may send via RAVE.



To receive RAVE alerts from the university, students will need to confirm that their current cell number is provided in MyLSUS and employees will need to do the same in Workday.



Please continue monitoring local media for weather updates.