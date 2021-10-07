LSUS CAREER SERVICES BIANNUAL CAREER AND INTERNSHIP FAIR VENDORS HOST MORE THAN 400 ONE-ON-ONE MEETINGS

LSU Shreveport Career Services virtually hosted its biannual Career and Internship Fair on Wednesday, October 6. Over 30 organizations hosted more than 400 one-on-one meetings and over 50 group sessions to discuss their available jobs, internships, and graduate/professional school programs.

The event was facilitated on Handshake, one of the leading early career communities in the US, for all current students and alumni. Handshake is a virtual platform aiming to provide equal access to meaningful careers for all college students. LSUS has been using it since the summer of 2019.

“In response to the challenges that the pandemic has presented, our partners at Handshake have worked closely with us so that we can continue facilitating authentic connections between learners and industry,” Director of Career Services Jennie Flynn-McKevitt said. “By hosting recruiting events virtually, we’ve replicated the face-to-face career fair experience without the lines and the noise, and our students and alumni have the opportunity to meet with representatives from organizations and graduate/professional schools wherever they can access an internet connection.”

During the event, students and alumni were able to explore opportunities, build professional contacts, and interview for roles in a video format. They can continue to connect with industry partners by exploring more than 7,000 currently live opportunities on Handshake. The platform offers curated recommendations based on academic and career interests provided by the student and alumni users. Even if they’re not ready to actively pursue an opportunity, they can use Handshake to gather information and learn about where they might be headed.

“We provide comprehensive career and professional development support to students and alumni alike,” McKevitt said. “Is your academic and career direction clear? Are you prepared to tell your story to friends, family, and employers? Do you have a plan to pursue your next steps? We help students and alumni answer these questions with confidence by directing them to resources and people that are customized to their specific goals and that are responsive to what’s going on in the economy.”

LSUS Career Services offers variable opportunities for students to engage in career preparation activities that translate classroom knowledge into real-world success. Services offered include resume workshops, interview practice sessions, job search assistance, and one-on-one advising.

To learn more about LSUS Career Services, contact Jennie Flynn-McKevitt at career@lsus.edu or 318-797-5062.