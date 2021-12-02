LSUS Computer Science Program Designated Most Affordable Cybersecurity Program in Louisiana

The LSUS Computer Science department has earned a top ranking in the University Headquarters (University HQ) 100 Most Affordable Cyber Security Schools ranking. The department, which includes both undergraduate and graduate degrees, was listed 19th in the nation.

“The Computer Science department is happy to have received this recognition,” Chair and Professor for the department, Dr. Richard Watson, said. “LSUS strives to make all of its programs affordable, which is great for our students; however, our Computer Science programs aren’t just affordable, they are also of excellent quality.

We actively work to make our programs better. Recently, we have been working on a new, state-of-the-art Cyber Security Lab that is scheduled to go online for the spring semester. We also have wonderful collaborations with several local and regional cyber security companies who provide us great guidance and support.”

The Computer Science department boasts a variety of unique opportunities for aspiring technology leaders. Students can earn a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science at LSUS and choose from three integrative concentration areas: Software Development, Information Systems, Cyber Security and Networking, and Digital and Interactive Design. The university additionally offers a Master of Science in Computer Systems Technology program.

Many computer science majors take courses in the LSUS Cyber Collaboratory, a technology space equipped with industry-leading equipment and advancements that best prepare students for the increasingly demanding digital workspace. Students from both the undergraduate and graduate programs were recently awarded state funds to conduct cutting-edge research projects.

University HQ uses a proprietary ratings system to rank different colleges and universities with MBA programs. Data is collected from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), the U.S. Department of Education College Scorecard, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Payscale.

To learn more about the LSUS Computer Science department, contact Dr. Richard Watson at richard.watson@lsus.edu.